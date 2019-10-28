Watson completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Raiders. He also carried 10 times for 46 yards in the 27-24 victory.

Watson completed an impressive 69 percent of his attempts while throwing three touchdown passes for the third time this season. Two of those went to emerging tight end target Daniel Fells, while the other went to Duke Johnson. Watson also played turnover-free football for the third time this season and his 46 rushing yards were his second-most through the first eight games. It was even more impressive that the signal-caller pulled all this off without second receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) available, and he'll hope to have his full complement of weapons available for next week's matchup with the Jaguars in London.