Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding eight rushes for 41 yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss at New England.

Watson came tantalizingly close to being the first rookie quarterback to beat Bill Belichick at Foxborough, but poor time management cost him on the final drive after a New England touchdown put Houston down three with 23 seconds to play. He threaded the needle in between two defenders to give his team a 10-7 first-quarter lead with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Ellington, but set up a New England score with a costly interception on his next drive. Despite ultimately coming up short, Watson bounced back beautifully with a strong second half to top 300 passing yards for the first time while adding a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Griffin. The 12th overall pick out of Clemson has injected life into Houston's offense while cementing himself as the starter under center.