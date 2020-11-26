Watson completed 17 of 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 41-25 win over the Lions.

He also added 24 rushing yards on eight carries, and tossed a two-point conversion to Keke Coutee. Watson benefitted from some good field position thanks to turnovers and had plenty of time in the pocket, allowing him to take apart a battered Detroit secondary. Watson thrown multiple TDs in eight of his last nine starts and gone over 300 passing yards in six of his last eight, but the Texans' schedule gets a lot tougher starting in Week 13 with a home tilt against the Colts.