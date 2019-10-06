Watson completed 28 of 33 pass attempts for 426 yards, with five touchdown passes and zero interceptions during Sunday's 53-32 win against the Falcons. He also registered four carries for 47 rushing yards on the afternoon, and fumbled twice but lost neither.

The third-year signal caller has been somewhat of a boom-bust fantasy commodity to this point, throwing for 265 or more yards and three-plus touchdown throws in Week 1, 3 and 5, but managing only 319 combined passing yards with zero touchdown passes in his other two outings against Jacksonville and Carolina. The outlook for his upcoming matchup against Kansas City is encouraging, with the Chiefs entering Sunday Night Football ranking among the NFL's 12 worst defenses in both passing and rushing yards allowed to opposing quarterbacks.