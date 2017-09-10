Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses touchdown in rocky debut
Watson completed 12 of 23 passes for 102 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble in Sunday's 29-7 Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed twice for 16 yards while playing the entire second half.
Watson replaced an ineffective Tom Savage trailing 19-0 at halftime and immediately engineered a touchdown drive to pull his team back within 12. Unfortunately for the rookie, Jacksonville's defense was able to adapt from there on out and keep him off the scoreboard the rest of the way while recording four sacks for a game total of 10. Given Savage's awful play in the first half, Watson will likely remain Houston's quarterback for the long haul. That's good news for DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the receiving end of the 12th overall pick's first career touchdown pass from four yards out.
