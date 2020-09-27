Watson completed 19 of 27 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers. He also ran once for five yards

Watson was quite efficient yet again, spreading the ball out to eight different pass-catchers and recording 9.8 yards per attempt. However, the offense stalled out in the second half, as it went three-and-out on three of four drives while Watson attempted just nine passes. Watson now has thrown a pick and been sacked at least four times in each of the first three games, but he's also surpassed the 250-yard mark in each contest as well. The Texans are off to the dreaded 0-3 start and will need to dominate from here on out to have a chance at the playoffs. They'l look to turn their season around in Week 4 against the winless Vikings.