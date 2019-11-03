Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses two TDs in win
Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars. He added 37 rushing yards on seven carries in the victory at Wembley Stadium.
Both of Watson's touchdowns were of the 1-yard variety -- he found Daniel Fells in the second quarter and DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth. The quarterback wasn't asked to do too much with his team leading throughout thanks to a dominant performance from the defense, which was likely for the best considering Watson was nursing an eye injury suffered in the latter stages of last week's win over Oakland. With a bye week coming up next, Watson should be all systems go by the time he next takes the field Week 11 in Baltimore.
