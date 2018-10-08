Texans' Deshaun Watson: Totals 400 yards of offense in overtime victory
Watson completed 33 of 44 passes for 375 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 19-16 overtime victory over the Cowboys. He also rushed 10 times for 40 yards.
Watson's stats don't fully indicate how well he played against a tough Cowboys defense that entered the game having allowed the fifth-fewest offensive yards per game (306.3) -- as well as one that put constant heat on the quarterback all game. It's a feat in itself that Watson only allowed himself to be sacked one time. While fantasy owners would have liked to see him break the plane on multiple rushing attempts on which Watson was stopped at the goal line -- as well as convert on a failed fourth-and-goal pass in the first half -- it can't be taken for granted that the second-year signal caller appears 100 percent healthy and making visible strides in his development as a passer. Next up is a Week 6 tango with a Bills team that has yet to allow a 300-yard passer in 2018.
