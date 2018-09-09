Watson completed 17 of 34 yards for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 40 yards and a fumble on eight carries during Sunday's 27-20 loss to New England. He briefly left the game with cramping, Sarah Bishop of ESPN reports.

Last we saw Watson in regular-season action, he looked like something out of a video game. He looked like he was experiencing a few glitches to start Week 1. He was charged with a fumble on Houston's first drive and took a deep shot into double coverage in the second quarter, leading to a pick in the endzone. He rebounded to make the game interesting late and alleviated some concerns about his health by showing some of his trademark athleticism. He still shows plenty of promise, but Week 1 proved that it won't be all roses like last season.