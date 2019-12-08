Watson completed 28 of 50 passes for 292 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed six times for 44 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson was a non-factor in the first half, but he took his level up a few notches after halftime. He connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter before scoring a highlight-reel rushing touchdown from six yards out, reaching the ball over the plane on a hurdling effort. Watson added a three-yard rushing score in the final minute, but he sandwiched that last touchdown in between a pair of interceptions. He'll remain a dynamic threat as both a passer and runner against the Titans in Week 15.