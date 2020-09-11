Watson completed 20 of 32 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Texans' 34-20 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday. He also rushed six times for 27 yards and another score.

Watson's final numbers were certainly serviceable from a fantasy perspective, but he didn't enjoy as much real-world success as during his two meetings with the Chiefs last season and postseason. The 24-year-old's pair of scores both came with the game essentially out of reach, as Watson found Jordan Akins for a 19-yard touchdown toss with 7:15 remaining and then added a one-yard end-zone scamper that gave the Texans a glimmer of hope by bringing them to within 31-20 with 2:38 left. Watson did manage to connect with seven different pass catchers, including newcomers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb for a pair of completions apiece. He also showed immediate chemistry with another key offseason acquisition in David Johnson, hitting his running back on three occasions out of the backfield. Watson and his teammates will look to quickly regroup, as the back end of a devastating 1-2 scheduling punch awaits them in the form of the Ravens for a Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 20.