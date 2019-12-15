Watson completed 19 of 27 attempts for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 24-21 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 32 yards and committed one fumble, which was recovered.

Despite the mistakes, Watson turned in an admirable performance in what was a critical late-season road divisional matchup. The third-year quarterback's two touchdown passes somewhat curiously went to Kenny Stills, who was back in the No. 3 receiver role with Will Fuller back from a hamstring injury. Watson has multiple scoring tosses in three of his last four games, the first time he's had such a stretch this season. He now has matched last season's 26:9 TD:INT and will look to keep the Texans marching toward a possible division title in a Week 16 interconference showdown with the Buccaneers on Saturday.