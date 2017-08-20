Watson completed three of 10 passes for 102 yards and added four rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.

The rookie took a step back in the passing game, although he did connect with rookie running back D'Onta Foreman for a 63-yard catch-and-run that put the ball at the Patriots' four-yard line midway through the third quarter. Watson was able to take it in himself two plays later from two yards out, giving him two rushing touchdowns over his first two exhibitions. The 2017 first-round pick looks very likely to start the season behind Tom Savage, who's been razor-sharp thus far in preseason. However, the play-making dimension Watson brings to the table is likely to push the issue sooner or later. Watson will likely see another healthy dose of playing time when the Texans take on the Saints next Saturday in their third preseason contest.