Texans' Deshaun Watson: Uneven in second preseason game
Watson completed three of 10 passes for 102 yards and added four rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.
The rookie took a step back in the passing game, although he did connect with rookie running back D'Onta Foreman for a 63-yard catch-and-run that put the ball at the Patriots' four-yard line midway through the third quarter. Watson was able to take it in himself two plays later from two yards out, giving him two rushing touchdowns over his first two exhibitions. The 2017 first-round pick looks very likely to start the season behind Tom Savage, who's been razor-sharp thus far in preseason. However, the play-making dimension Watson brings to the table is likely to push the issue sooner or later. Watson will likely see another healthy dose of playing time when the Texans take on the Saints next Saturday in their third preseason contest.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Gets some first-team action•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Impresses in preseason debut•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Earning high praise in camp•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Looks like a rookie Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Turning heads in offseason•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Not sure if he'll start immediately•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...