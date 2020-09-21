Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2. He also rushed five times for 17 yards.

Watson's completion percentage was fine, but he missed some crucial throws in the Texans' second loss in two games. The most critical miss came on a fourth-and-one at their own 34, which gave Baltimore a short field for their first touchdown. The Ravens came prepared to shut down running back David Johnson, who gained just 34 yards on 11 carries, so it was up to Watson and the passing offense. He wasn't helped when Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort turned a Keke Coutee fumble into a touchdown. On a positive note, Watson connected with newcomers Brandin Cooks (five catches, 95 yards) and Randall Cobb (five, 59) after the pair were quiet in Week 1. Watson hopes to avoid an 0-3 start in Week 3's road match against the 2-0 Steelers.