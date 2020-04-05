The trade of DeAndre Hopkins leaves Watson with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills as Houston's top two wide receiver targets, Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins had become a crutch for the offense and rarely missed games. He topped the team in terms of catch and target share (29.3 and 28.8 percent, respectively). Watson and Hopkins were an elite combination, one that will be hard to replace. In steps the oft-injured Fuller and Stills, both considered deep threats that are not near the franchise wideout that Hopkins has become. The Texans could add a wide receiver in what is considered a strong draft class for the position, but Watson has lost a security blanket and will need to adjust.