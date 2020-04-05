Texans' Deshaun Watson: What's left after Hopkins
The trade of DeAndre Hopkins leaves Watson with Will Fuller and Kenny Stills as Houston's top two wide receiver targets, Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com reports.
Hopkins had become a crutch for the offense and rarely missed games. He topped the team in terms of catch and target share (29.3 and 28.8 percent, respectively). Watson and Hopkins were an elite combination, one that will be hard to replace. In steps the oft-injured Fuller and Stills, both considered deep threats that are not near the franchise wideout that Hopkins has become. The Texans could add a wide receiver in what is considered a strong draft class for the position, but Watson has lost a security blanket and will need to adjust.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Three-TD outing not enough•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Leads Texans to comeback win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Remains on bench in finale•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: In uniform, not expected to start•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Preparing for backup duties Sunday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Questionable for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Get Ekeler
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Watkins' return impacts Hardman
Sammy Watkins will be back with the Chiefs in 2020, and it may delay the breakout of Mecole...
-
Pre-NFL Draft rookie-only mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our rookie-only mock just less than three weeks before the NFL...
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...
-
Dynasty Quarterback Tiers
Heath Cummings updates his 2020 Dynasty quarterback tiers.