Texans' Deshaun Watson: Will face limited action Saturday
Coach Bill O'Brien said Watson will have a similar workload in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers as he had in the first exhibition game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watson was in for one drive in the preseason opener against the Chiefs, completing his only pass for four yards. The second-year pro is coming off a torn right ACL that sidelined him for the final nine games of the 2017 season, so any preseason workload, albeit small, proves he's on track to start Week 1. O'Brien also added that the starters are getting plenty of practice reps, and it's clear he doesn't want to risk injuries for Watson or the other starters.
