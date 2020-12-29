Houston interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Watson (arm) will play Week 17 against Tennessee if he's healthy, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watson uttered a similar sentiment immediately following last Sunday's game, after he was sacked and hit the ground with his right arm in pain. And now the head coach confirms Watson will play if there are no setbacks over the week.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Says he'll play Week 17•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Banged up in loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Throws for 373 yards•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Takes hit on elbow, returns•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Subdued performance in loss•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Makes critical errors in loss•