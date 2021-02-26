Watson is willing to sit out the preseason and even miss regular-season games if the Texans don't agree to trade him, independent NFL journalist Dov Kleiman reports.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reported Thursday that Watson has already informed new Texans coach David Culley that he has no intention of playing for the team again, so announcing a willingness to skip games is simply the star signal-caller doubling-down on his position. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Houston still isn't taking trade inquiries for Watson, making it notable that the team could fine the 25-year-old over $3 million if he skips events such the offseason minicamp, plus preseason and regular-season games. Of course, if Watson is indeed as firmly entrenched in his desire to be traded as it seems, the Texans could ultimately be forced to relent and recoup losses rather than playing hardball. Watson's no-trade clause could complicate eventual negotiations, as any final deal would require his approval, but Houston should still be well positioned receive multiple first-round picks in return for the three-time Pro Bowler.