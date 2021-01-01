Interim head coach Romeo Crennel reiterated Friday that he plans to have Watson start the Texans' Week 17 game against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Yes, I expect him to play. I expect him to play and help us win," Crennel said of Watson. "If we're up by 50 at halftime, then maybe I'll take him out."

Though Watson appeared to hurt his arm late in last week's loss to the Bengals, he wasn't listed on the Texans' Week 17 injury report, implying that the team is comfortable with where he stands on the health front. Aside from potentially playing spoiler to a playoff-hopeful divisional rival in the season finale, the 4-11 Texans wouldn't seem to have much on the line, but that apparently won't result in Watson being rested at any point if the game remains reasonably competitive. With that in mind, Watson should rank as one of the stronger fantasy plays of the Week 17 slate, especially with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff (thumb) already confirmed to be sitting out their team's respective finales.