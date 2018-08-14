Texans' Deshaun Watson: Working without brace
Watson (knee) took part in practice Tuesday with "no brace, moving easy, and throwing with accuracy," Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com notes.
Watson tore his right ACL in Week 8 of the 2017 season, but his subsequent rehab and recovery has gone smooth and the fact that he's already seen preseason action and is able to work without a brace at this stage is highly encouraging. In the absence of any setbacks, Watson -- whose star was on the rise before his injury -- is on track to be good to go to start the coming season, at which point he'll look to pick up where left off last year.
