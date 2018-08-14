Watson (knee) took part in practice Tuesday with "no brace, moving easy, and throwing with accuracy," Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com notes.

Watson tore his right ACL in Week 8 of the 2017 season, but his subsequent rehab and recovery has gone smooth and the fact that he's already seen preseason action and is able to work without a brace at this stage is highly encouraging. In the absence of any setbacks, Watson -- whose star was on the rise before his injury -- is on track to be good to go to start the coming season, at which point he'll look to pick up where left off last year.