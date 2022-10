King recorded six tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass breakups in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars.

King has consistently logged multiple tackles and pass breakups throughout all six of his games this campaign. Derek Stingley remains the team's No. 1 right cornerback with 30 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups through his six games. He'll continue to compete for the starting role in Houston.