King recorded six tackles and returned one punt for 16 yards in a 32-31 victory over the Colts in Week 18.

King ranked fourth with 89 tackles and tied for the lead with 10 for a loss. The six-year veteran has put together two consecutive strong seasons for the Texans, including five interceptions. King averaged 9.4 punt-return yards on 33 chances and returned one kickoff for 50 yards. He has one year left on his deal and should be part of the Texans' secondary in 2023.