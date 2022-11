King recorded 10 tackles (six solo) in the Texans' 23-10 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

King played a season-low 21 defensive snaps during last week's loss to the Giants, but he played every defensive snap in Week 11 with Derek Stingley (hamstring) sidelined. King responded by racking up a season-high 10 tackles in the loss, but he'll likely see decreased playing time once Stingley is cleared to return.