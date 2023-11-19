Singletary rushed 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for six yards in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Singletary got the starting call once again with Dameon Pierce (ankle) still sidelined and once again delivered a highly efficient performance the likes of which his injured teammate hasn't come close to delivering this season. Singletary also added his second touchdown in as many weeks with an 11-yard run in the second quarter, rounding out his fantasy production nicely. Even if Pierce, who returned to a limited practice Friday, is able to suit up in a Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars, the pecking order in the backfield may have shifted in Singletary's favor for the time being.