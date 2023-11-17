Singletary again will operate as the Texans' top running back Sunday against the Cardinals with Dameon Pierce (ankle) ruled out for that contest.

Singletary is slated for a third consecutive start with Pierce sidelined, and the former is coming off a career-best 150 rushing yards in this past Sunday's win at Cincinnati. Another 30-carry performance may not be needed this weekend versus Arizona, but he at least will be taking on a defense that has conceded the second-most touchdowns (14) to opposing running backs in 10 games this season.