Singletary carried 30 times for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Texans' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Singletary filled in for Dameon Pierce (ankle) for the second straight game, and on this occasion, he was the only Texans running back to log a carry. Singletary consistently exploited running lanes throughout the afternoon, with his long gain going for a modest 22 yards. He also recorded his first touchdown in a Texans uniform on a six-yard run midway through the third quarter, the perfect punctuation mark on the career-best performance. Given how much Pierce has struggled for running room when he's been healthy, it's certainly conceivable the backfield develops into much more of a timeshare whenever the second-year back returns to action.