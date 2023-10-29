Singletary carried the ball 10 times for 30 yards and caught both his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Dameon Pierce and Singletary each saw 12 touches on the day, and neither was able to reach 50 scrimmage yards despite a matchup with a Carolina defense that came into the game ranked 31st in rushing yards per game allowed. The struggles of the Texans' running game will make Singletary little more than a deep-league bye replacement heading into a Week 9 clash with the Buccaneers.