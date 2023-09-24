Singletary rushed nine times for 41 yards and brought in both targets for four yards in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Singletary finished as the Texans' rushing leader on the afternoon while posting his best rushing yardage total over the first three games. The veteran back could potentially begin to encroach on Dameon Pierce's workload if the latter's efficiency doesn't improve, although in fairness, Sunday was the first time over the season's first three games that Singletary averaged over 4.0 yards per carry in his own right. The workload distribution between the two will be one to monitor as Houston welcomes in the Steelers in Week 4.