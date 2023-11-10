With Dameon Pierce (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Singletary is again expected to lead Houston's backfield.

Pierce will miss his second straight game. Against the Bucs in Week 9, Singletary played 75 percent of the offensive snaps but struggled to get anything going on the ground, finishing with 26 yards on 13 carries. He added two catches for zero yards. Mike Boone will fill in as Singletary's change of pace.