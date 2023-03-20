The Texans are slated to sign Singletary to one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, Singletary's deal with Houston is worth up to $3.75 million. During the 2022 season with the Bills, Singletary carried 177 times for 819 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 38 catches for 280 yards and a receiving score on 52 targets. With the Texans, Singletary will team up with 2022 fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce (ankle) to give the team a solid 1-2 backfield punch this coming season. As long as Pierce can stay healthy, he figures to lead the way, but even in a complementary role Singletary should see enough volume out of Houston's backfield to yield fantasy utility in 2023.
