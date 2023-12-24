Singletary carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns.

The running back was effective on the ground once again, with his longest gain going for 17 yards, but Singletary's workload dwindled as the game got away from the Texans. Since his breakout performance in Week 10, Singletary has amassed 689 scrimmage yards in seven games with three rushing TDs and a 4.8 yards per carry average. He should be more involved in Week 17 against the Titans.