Singletary rushed 12 times for 58 yards and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Saints.

Singletary didn't have a rushing attempt in Week 5 and came in with just 95 rushing yards on 27 carries in 2023, but he set season highs in both rushing attempts and yards while Dameon Pierce plodded for 34 yards on 13 carries. Pierce is averaging just 2.9 YPC to Singletary's 3.9 on the season, so while neither running back has found much success, Pierce's struggles have opened the door for Singletary to take on a larger role. After a Week 7 bye, Houston's Week 8 matchup with Carolina's leaky run defense will present an opportunity for both running backs to raise those subpar YPC averages.