Singletary carried four times for 14 yards and caught his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2.

Singletary's 24 combined yards was an improvement over Week 1 (15 yards), and the target was his first of the season. For a second straight week, the running game was bottled up, and the Texans needed to throw nearly twice as much as they ran. Unfortunately for the backs, all that passing hasn't resulted in many targets. The position group accounts for 11 targets of 91 pass attempts. Early on, quarterback C.J. Stroud has heavily favored wideouts, which account for 60 targets.