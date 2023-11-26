Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik suggested earlier in the week that Singletary will likely "share the load" Sunday against the Jaguars with Dameon Pierce (ankle), who is active after missing Houston's last three games, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce served as Houston's starting running back for the first seven games of the season but was one of the NFL's least-efficient runners, averaging a paltry 3.0 yards on 109 carries. While Pierce has been out the last three games with a high-ankle sprain, Singletary has given life to Houston's ground attack, taking 65 carries for 288 yards (4.4 average) and two touchdowns while adding five catches for 17 yards. Though Pierce isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday after practicing fully Wednesday through Friday, he could have to settle for the No. 2 role out of the backfield or work in a timeshare with Singletary. Even if that's the case, Singletary will likely lose out on some touches and snaps with Pierce back in the fold, making Singletary less appealing of a fantasy play than he had been in the past three weeks.