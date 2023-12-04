Singletary rushed the ball eight times for 36 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos. He added one reception on one target for four yards.

Singletary entered Sunday having seen double-digit touches in six straight games. However, that streak ended as he fell behind Dameon Pierce in terms of workload Sunday, with Pierce drawing 15 touches to Singletary's nine. The Texans held a comfortable lead for much of this matchup, which led to a game script that fell more into Pierce's style. In games that Houston falls behind, Singletary may see his role increase again, but his volume appears to be unreliable for the time being.