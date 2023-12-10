Singletary rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown while failing to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Singletary was the only member of Houston's offense with a modicum of success, as C.J. Stroud threw for only 91 yards before exiting in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, while Dameon Pierce had just four carries for nine yards. After rushing for 64 yards in the first half, Singletary was fittingly the player that got the Texans on the board, scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. Singletary seems to be nudging ahead of Pierce in Houston's backfield, but the entire offense would have a far less rosy outlook if Stroud fails to clear concussion protocol before the team's Week 15 game against the Titans.