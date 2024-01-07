Singletary rushed the ball 24 times for 63 yards in Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts. He added one reception on one target for two yards.

Singletary was the only Texans' running back to record a carry in the game. He was highly inefficient with the opportunity, as he averaged only 2.6 yards per rush and his longest gain went for only seven yards. Nevertheless, he scored the game-winning touchdown with just over six minutes remaining on a three-yard scamper into the end zone. Singletary will enter the postseason as Houston's clear lead back and should get a heavy workload regardless of the team's wild-card round matchup.