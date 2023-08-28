Singletary rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's preseason finale against New Orleans.

Dameon Pierce started and looked good in his final exhibition appearance, eventually giving way to Singletary and then Mike Boone (7-51-1) in the second half. The latter performed better Sunday -- albeit against backup defenders -- and figures to be involved more as a passer, while Singletary may be used more as a true backup replacement in the event Pierce struggles or gets injured. All three backs figure to see action in some form early on, but only Pierce should generate fantasy value as the lead back heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 10.