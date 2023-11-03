Singletary's expected to handle the bulk of the backfield workload Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Dameon Pierce (ankle) has been ruled out.

Singletary started the season as Pierce's backup but worked his way into a timeshare over the past two games, due in large part to Pierce's struggles. With Pierce sidelined, Singletary will get a chance to showcase his skills in a lead role, though he'll be doing so against a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed just one scrimmage touchdown to a running back all season. Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale will round out Houston's backfield depth chart.