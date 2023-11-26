Singletary rushed six times for 18 yards while catching six of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars.

After a three-week run as Houston's lead back, Singletary split carries with Dameon Pierce (ankle) in Pierce's first action since Week 8. Neither running back found much rushing success, as Pierce finished with just 14 yards on five rushing attempts. Singletary was far more involved as a pass catcher out of the backfield, setting season highs in targets, catches and receiving yards while Pierce had just one reception. With a Week 13 home game against Denver's generous run defense up next, both members of Houston's backfield timeshare will be looking to bounce back on the ground.