Singletary started and rushed five times for 14 yards in Thursday night's 20-9 win over the Patriots in the preseason opener.

Singletary worked with Houston's first team while second-year tailback Dameon Pierce was rested for the exhibition opener. Although Pierce profiles as the Texans' starter, Singletary represents an experienced alternative after topping 950 scrimmage yards each of his first four seasons in the league.