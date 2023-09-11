Singletary rushed seven times for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Singletary played a clear complementary role behind lead back Dameon Pierce, as expected. He was also less efficient than his backfield mate, with Pierce gaining 38 yards on his 11 carries. Singletary surprisingly wasn't utilized in the passing game whatsoever, but after recording 145 receptions over his first four seasons in Buffalo, that isn't likely to be the case most weeks in his new digs. Singeltary's first chance to atone for a forgettable Texans debut comes in a Week 2 home matchup against the Colts.