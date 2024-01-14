Singletary rushed the ball 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 win over the Browns. He added three receptions on three targets for four yards.

The Texans relied on C.J. Stroud for their scoring in the first half, as the rookie quarterback had three touchdowns. That, combined with a tough matchup against the Browns limited Singletary's production for much of the game, even though he out-touched Dameon Pierce 16-3. He managed to salvage his performance with a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to tack on Houston's final score of the day. Singletary will continue to lead the team's backfield in the divisional round, though the offense is likely to run through Stroud once again.