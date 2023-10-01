Singletary carried the ball seven times for 25 yards, caught his only target for 11 yards and completed his only pass attempt for a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

With the Texans leading 16-6 early in the fourth quarter, Singletary took a pitch in the red zone from C.J. Stroud and tossed a TD to Dalton Schultz to put the game away. Singletary continues to take a back seat to Dameon Pierce in terms of workload, getting just eight touches to Pierce's 25, but his versatile usage offers some fantasy appeal in deep formats. Singletary will look to score a touchdown of his own in Week 5 against the Falcons.