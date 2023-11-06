Singletary rushed 13 times for 26 yards and netted no gain on two catches in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Singletary paced the Texans in rushing yards while serving as the de facto lead back in the absence of Damien Pierce (ankle). Singletary found precious little running room against Tampa Bay's standout run defense, however, leading to minimal production relative to opportunity. The fifth-year pro could revert to a complementary role as early as a Week 10 road matchup against the Bengals.