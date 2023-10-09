Singletary did not get a carry and failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 21-19 loss to Atlanta in Week 5.

Singletary entered the game averaging eight touches per game, but the backup running back went largely unused in 17 snaps against the Falcons. Houston's ground game never got going, failing to reach 100 yards for the fourth time in five weeks, but that hadn't prevented offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik from giving Singletary more looks the previous three times the running was held in check. There's only so many touches he'll get while Dameon Pierce is healthy, but Singletary could be part of the solution that fixes an offense tied for last in the league with 3.0 yards per carry.