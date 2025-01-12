Johnson caught his lone target for 12 yards in Saturday's 32-12 win over the Chargers in the wild-card round.
Johnson appeared in his second game for the Texans since the club claimed him off waivers prior to Week 17. His 16 snaps were fifth among Houston wideouts, which is natural given he's been exposed to the system for a relatively short time.
