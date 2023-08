Scaife (leg) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Scaife's injury specifics are unknown, but he was carted off the field with his right leg immobilized during practice Saturday, Wilson also reported. The 23-year-old was working to earn a depth role on Houston's offensive line, but he'll now spend the 2023 season sidelined unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Texans and can prove himself healthy.