Texans' Dominique Robinson: Inking one-year deal with Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson spent the last four seasons handling a depth role at defensive end for Chicago, and he'll now settle into a similar gig within Houston's vaunted pass rush corps. Since entering the NFL, the 2022 fifth-round pick has compiled a total of 3.5 sacks.
