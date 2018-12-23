Foreman is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles with Lamar Miller (ankle) sidelined, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman, a 2017 third-round pick, acted as the top complement to Miller for the majority of his rookie campaign before tearing his Achilles' tendon Nov. 19 of that year. The lengthy rehab he required after surgery resulted in him opening the season on the PUP list before he was activated earlier this month. He'll now get the chance to make his season debut, likely handling a limited role on offense behind fill-in starter Alfred Blue.